Lee Daniels & Fred Savage to Produce 'Wonder Years' Reboot Featuring a Black Family

Just Jared Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
The Wonder Years is coming back. 30 years after the show ended, ABC is teaming with Empire‘s Lee Daniels and Fred Savage to reboot the classic coming-of-age series, which will now feature a Black family, THR reported Wednesday (July 8). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Fred Savage “The comedy has received a sizable [...]
