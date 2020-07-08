Walt Disney World Moving Forward With Planned Reopening Despite Rising Cases In Florida
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () Walt Disney World is officially open! The Orlando park has opened it’s gates, on Tuesday (July 7) and Wednesday (July 8), for a cast member preview/soft opening. WDW, which is currently only open to cast members and their friends and family, will open to the public on Saturday (July 11). The Magic Kingdom and Animal [...]
Walt Disney World was expected to begin a phased reopening this weekend, nearly four months after the theme park shut down due to COVID-19.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •The Wrap •Just Jared •Hindu •Seattle Times