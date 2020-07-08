Global  
 

Walt Disney World Moving Forward With Planned Reopening Despite Rising Cases In Florida

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 8 July 2020
Walt Disney World is officially open! The Orlando park has opened it’s gates, on Tuesday (July 7) and Wednesday (July 8), for a cast member preview/soft opening. WDW, which is currently only open to cast members and their friends and family, will open to the public on Saturday (July 11). The Magic Kingdom and Animal [...]
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Disney Tests Safety Changes

Disney Tests Safety Changes 00:22

 Ahead of Disney parks reopening, they are testing safety measures.

