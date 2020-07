˗ˏˋ wren ˊˎ˗ RT @allisonhopstad: simone biles shot by annie leibovitz, a professional photographer gabrielle union shot by zaya wade, a child https://t… 18 hours ago Mish 🔥 😘❤️ @SilverBlossom4 That's terrible! Gabrielle Union is being vocal about that too. Hollywood needs to do better that's for sure! 2 days ago VRHipHop RT @GlobalGrind: As She Should: Gabrielle Union Insists NBC Needs to 'Do More' to Address Workplace Harassment https://t.co/U9rw7y2uXB htt… 2 days ago Global Grind As She Should: Gabrielle Union Insists NBC Needs to 'Do More' to Address Workplace Harassment… https://t.co/pNwVzUBFy3 3 days ago Patti E. @rolandsmartin He needs to take a time out. I lost respect for him when he stood up for NBC and turned his back on… https://t.co/3dCsyf5PEi 1 week ago