Tyler Perry to Pay for Rayshard Brooks' Funeral Brooks was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer in a Wendy's parking lot on Friday night. Perry will be reportedly covering all of the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:37 Published 3 weeks ago Tyler Perry covering funeral expenses for Rayshard Brooks



Related news from verified sources Tyler Perry to pay funeral expenses for girl shot in Atlanta ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Perry has offered to pay the funeral expenses for an 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot in Atlanta over the weekend, a representative...

Seattle Times





