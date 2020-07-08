CNN’s Brianna Keilar, Brooke Baldwin Rip Tucker Carlson For Sen. Duckworth Attack: He’s ‘Never Risked Life or Limb to Defend’ Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

In back-to-back hours, CNN anchors Brianna Keilar and Brooke Baldwin ripped into Fox News host Tucker Carlson for calling Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) a "moron" and "coward." Carlson attacked Duckworth for declining to appear on his prime time program to debate her comments on removing statues, after he also claimed that she hates America. "Her […]


