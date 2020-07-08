Global  

Summer Walker Goes Solo On New Life On Earth Artwork + Reveals PartyNextDoor Makes Tracklisting

SOHH Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Summer Walker Goes Solo On New Life On Earth Artwork + Reveals PartyNextDoor Makes TracklistingR&B singer Summer Walker isn’t wasting anymore time. The popular crooner has officially revealed new artwork and a tracklisting to her upcoming Life on Earth EP. Summer x Tracklisting On Wednesday, Walker delivered on sharing the project’s details. The five-track release features OVO Sound’s PartyNextDoor and No1-Noah. After capturing everyone’s attention during the BET Awards […]

