Summer Walker Goes Solo On New Life On Earth Artwork + Reveals PartyNextDoor Makes Tracklisting
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () R&B singer Summer Walker isn’t wasting anymore time. The popular crooner has officially revealed new artwork and a tracklisting to her upcoming Life on Earth EP. Summer x Tracklisting On Wednesday, Walker delivered on sharing the project’s details. The five-track release features OVO Sound’s PartyNextDoor and No1-Noah. After capturing everyone’s attention during the BET Awards […]
The post Summer Walker Goes Solo On New Life On Earth Artwork + Reveals PartyNextDoor Makes Tracklisting appeared first on .