Kanye West says Planned Parenthood was created by 'white supremacists to do the Devil’s work'; org responds
Thursday, 9 July 2020 (
33 minutes ago) Presidential hopeful Kanye West has opened up about his political platform, including his scathing thoughts on Planned Parenthood.
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
7 hours ago
Kanye West Says He No Longer Supports Trump The rapper opened up in a wide-ranging interview with 'Forbes.' Kanye West, via 'Forbes' West, who recently declared he is running for president in 2020, adds that his candidacy is not a stunt. He explained that his White House organizational model is based...
Kanye West Says He No Longer Supports Trump 01:22
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
West Says He's Okay Taking Votes From Biden
Rapper and business mogul Kanye West has provided more details about his surprise bid for the presidency. In an interview with Forbes West said that he was OK taking Black voters from Democratic..
Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:31 Published 11 hours ago
Kanye West Announces He Will Run For President In 2020 Election
Kanye West announced Saturday that he is running for president in the 2020 US election. The rapper's declaration positions him as a challenger to incumbent President Donald Trump. West tweeted; "We..
Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 3 days ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this