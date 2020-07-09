Actor Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Pooja Bhatt's 'nepotism
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () Actor Kangana Ranaut's team on Wednesday lashed out at actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt after she addressed the accusations of nepotism on her family production banner - Vishesh Films- by stating that the banner has always launched newcomers in the film industry including the 'Queen' actor.
