Maniesh Paul talks about returning on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs sets: I am immensely excited to resume shoot Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Television host and actor Maniesh Paul is set to start shooting for the eighth season of "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li''l Champs" from July 10. Maniesh says he is looking forward to getting back to work after almost 100 days. "I am immensely excited to resume the shoot after 100 days of staying indoors and I''m looking forward to shoot a... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this