Melania Trump Statue Set on Fire in Her Native Slovenia
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () A wooden statue of Melania Trump has burned down. The statue of the 50-year-old First Lady, located in her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, was reportedly set on fire on Saturday, July 4. Local police told Brad Downey, the American artist who commissioned the sculpture, that the statue of Melania was set on fire and that [...]
