'Glee' actor Naya Rivera feared dead after 4-year-old son found alone on boat, authorities say

Independent Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Glee actor Naya Rivera is missing and presumed dead after her four-year-old son was found alone on a boat on Calirfornia's Lake Piru on Wednesday.
Video credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Actress Naya Rivera Missing After Swimming In Lake Piru With 4-Year-Old Son

Actress Naya Rivera Missing After Swimming In Lake Piru With 4-Year-Old Son 01:07

 Authorities were searching for actress Naya Rivera Wednesday night after her 4-year-old son was found floating alone on a rented boat in Lake Piru.

