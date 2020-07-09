|
'Glee' actor Naya Rivera feared dead after 4-year-old son found alone on boat, authorities say
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Glee actor Naya Rivera is missing and presumed dead after her four-year-old son was found alone on a boat on Calirfornia's Lake Piru on Wednesday.
