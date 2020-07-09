Fans Are Raving About Netflix's 'Mucho Mucho Amor' Documentary About Latin Astrologer Walter Mercado

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mucho Mucho Amor The Legend of Walter Mercado Documentary Movie



Mucho Mucho Amor The Legend of Walter Mercado Documentary Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Every day for decades, Walter Mercado -- the iconic, gender non-conforming astrologer -- mesmerized 120 million.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:05 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Walter Mercado, Remembered, With 'Mucho Mucho Amor' Walter Mercado found his way into many tens of millions of homes as a television astrologer. A new Netflix documentary looks at his life and what he meant to the...

NPR 20 hours ago



Even Astrology Skeptics Will Fall for Netflix’s Delightful Documentary Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

TIME 5 hours ago





Tweets about this