Fans Are Raving About Netflix's 'Mucho Mucho Amor' Documentary About Latin Astrologer Walter Mercado
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () Latin astrologer Walter Mercado is the subject of Netflix’s brand new documentary film, Mucho Mucho Amor, and fans are loving every minute of it. If you don’t know who Walter Mercado is, his is an “iconic, gender non-conforming astrologer, who mesmerized 120 million Latino viewers with his extravagance and positivity” before disappearing from the public [...]
