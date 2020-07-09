Global  

When Johnny Depp was 'pooped' by Amber Heard's prank

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Actress Amber Heard had once pranked her former husband Johnny Depp with faeces while they were married. She had tagged her gag as "harmless".

Depp talked of the incident in a written court statement, when his libel trial began against publishers of certain news portals, over an article from 2018 in which he was labelled a...
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Johnny Depp pulled plug on Amber Heard marriage after faeces incident

Johnny Depp pulled plug on Amber Heard marriage after faeces incident 00:49

 Johnny Depp knew his marriage to Amber Heard was over after discovering faeces in their marital bed as part of what the actress dismissed as a "harmless prank".

Amber Heard Pranked Johnny Depp With Feces During Marriage

 In a London court face-off, it's revealed that the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star found feces in his marital bed but then-wife Amber dismissed it as a 'harmless...
AceShowbiz


