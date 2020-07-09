|
|
|
When Johnny Depp was 'pooped' by Amber Heard's prank
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Actress Amber Heard had once pranked her former husband Johnny Depp with faeces while they were married. She had tagged her gag as "harmless".
Depp talked of the incident in a written court statement, when his libel trial began against publishers of certain news portals, over an article from 2018 in which he was labelled a...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|