Watch: Jagdeep's 'Soorma Bhopali' dialogue

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Veteran actor Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, who was popularly known as Jagdeep passed away on 8th July. The renowned actor had featured in several iconic films like Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's 'Sholay', 'Andaz Apna Apna' and many others. Meanwhile, a throwback video of the veteran actor has gone viral on the internet.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Veteran actor Jagdeep, famous as 'Soorma Bhopali' passes away at 81

Veteran actor Jagdeep, famous as 'Soorma Bhopali' passes away at 81 01:15

 Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep passed away at the age of 81 on July 08 at his residence. The actor's original name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri and Jagdeep was his stage name. Jagdeep appeared in around 400 films during his career. His role in 'Sholay' as Soorma Bhopali got very popular among the...

