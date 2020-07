Naomi Scott: Important to see women working together on screen Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Actress Naomi Scott says it is important to show women on screen coming together and working as a team. "I think it's important to see women on screen, coming together, as a team, solving problems and being the ones that make a difference because that is what women do every day," Scott said.



That's what made the recent version... πŸ‘“ View full article