Big Sean’s Ex-Fiancée Naya Rivera Missing + Possibly Drowned After Boat Trip W/ 4-Year-Old Son

SOHH Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Big Sean’s Ex-Fiancée Naya Rivera Missing + Possibly Drowned After Boat Trip W/ 4-Year-Old SonG.O.O.D. Music rapper Big Sean‘s ex-fiancée Naya Rivera is reportedly missing in Southern California as rescue teams attempt to locate her following a boating trip with her four-year-old son. Naya x Missing According to reports, people are searching for Naya as of Thursday morning and believe she may have possibly drowned. She went missing last […]

The post Big Sean’s Ex-Fiancée Naya Rivera Missing + Possibly Drowned After Boat Trip W/ 4-Year-Old Son appeared first on .
