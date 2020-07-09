Global  

Sanjay remembers veteran actor Jagdeep

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
As Bollywood lost another gem this year, several celebrities took to social media to mourn the loss of Jagdeep Jaffrey. To this, Sanjay wrote on Twitter, “ Saddened to hear about the demise of Jagdeep Sahab. His work has entertained generations… I remember how watching his films brought a smile to our faces. May his soul rest in peace and my deepest condolences to his family.”
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Veteran actor Jagdeep, famous as 'Soorma Bhopali' passes away at 81

Veteran actor Jagdeep, famous as 'Soorma Bhopali' passes away at 81 01:15

 Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep passed away at the age of 81 on July 08 at his residence. The actor's original name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri and Jagdeep was his stage name. Jagdeep appeared in around 400 films during his career. His role in 'Sholay' as Soorma Bhopali got very popular among the...

