MSNBC Makes It Official: Joy Reid is Replacing Chris Matthews With Weeknight Show The ReidOut Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

MSNBC's *Joy Reid* is moving from the weekend to the weekday. MSNBC's *Joy Reid* is moving from the weekend to the weekday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this