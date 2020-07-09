Global  

Meghan Markle Slams Tabloid for 'Vicious' Attempt to Publish Identities of Her Friends Who Want to Remain Anonymous

Just Jared Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Over a year ago, several of Meghan Markle‘s friends, under the condition of anonymity, spoke out about lies and untruths that had been published about her over the years. Now, the names of Meghan‘s friends are at risk of being published by a British tabloid and she has released a statement about this. “Associated Newspapers, [...]
