Donald Trump's Tax Returns Can Now Be Released to Prosecutors

President Donald Trump's tax returns are not immune from legal proceedings, the Supreme Court just ruled. Specifically, the highest court in the United States just ruled in a 7-2 decision that Trump cannot keep his tax returns and financial records away from New York City prosecutors. In the past, Trump and his advisors have refused [...]


