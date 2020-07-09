Donald Trump's Tax Returns Can Now Be Released to Prosecutors
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () President Donald Trump‘s tax returns are not immune from legal proceedings, the Supreme Court just ruled. Specifically, the highest court in the United States just ruled in a 7-2 decision that Trump cannot keep his tax returns and financial records away from New York City prosecutors. In the past, Trump and his advisors have refused [...]
Today the Supreme Court will decide weather President Trump has to share his tax records with Congress and a New York District Attorney. It's something Trump has fought hard hard to keep private since he took office.
That Donald Trump rally inside Tulsa’s BOK Center on June 20th has resulted in what many feared. The president and his re-election campaign ignored the risks of COVID-19 to hold their rally. The team..
[NFA] Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador lavished praise on President Donald Trump at their first meeting on Wednesday, saying the U.S. leader treated Mexico with respect despite his history..