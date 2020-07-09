Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump's Tax Returns Can Now Be Released to Prosecutors

Just Jared Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
President Donald Trump‘s tax returns are not immune from legal proceedings, the Supreme Court just ruled. Specifically, the highest court in the United States just ruled in a 7-2 decision that Trump cannot keep his tax returns and financial records away from New York City prosecutors. In the past, Trump and his advisors have refused [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Supreme Court to rule on President Trump's tax recorts

Supreme Court to rule on President Trump's tax recorts 00:29

 Today the Supreme Court will decide weather President Trump has to share his tax records with Congress and a New York District Attorney. It's something Trump has fought hard hard to keep private since he took office.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court Rules Trump Must Turn Over His Tax Returns To Manhattan District Attorney [Video]

Supreme Court Rules Trump Must Turn Over His Tax Returns To Manhattan District Attorney

The Supreme Court issued a key ruling on President Trump's tax records.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:34Published
Trump's Plague Rally 'More Than Likely' Boosted Coronavirus Surge [Video]

Trump's Plague Rally 'More Than Likely' Boosted Coronavirus Surge

That Donald Trump rally inside Tulsa’s BOK Center on June 20th has resulted in what many feared. The president and his re-election campaign ignored the risks of COVID-19 to hold their rally. The team..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:36Published
Mexico's AMLO lauds Trump despite past insults [Video]

Mexico's AMLO lauds Trump despite past insults

[NFA] Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador lavished praise on President Donald Trump at their first meeting on Wednesday, saying the U.S. leader treated Mexico with respect despite his history..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:16Published

Related news from verified sources

BREAKING: In Landmark Decision, Supreme Court Rules New York Prosecutors Can Obtain Trump Tax Returns

BREAKING: In Landmark Decision, Supreme Court Rules New York Prosecutors Can Obtain Trump Tax Returns The Supreme Court, in a 7-2 decision on Thursday, said that it is not so that President Donald Trump is absolutely immune to the criminal process, meaning a...
Mediaite Also reported by •WorldNews

Fox’s Napolitano Breaks Down SCOTUS Ruling Against Trump’s Bid to Conceal Taxes: ‘This is a Defeat for the President’

 Fox News judicial analyst *Andrew Napolitano* reacted to the Supreme Court's decision on *Donald Trump'*s tax returns by pronouncing their verdict "a defeat for...
Mediaite Also reported by •WorldNews

U.S. President Trump wins battle on financial records

 The Supreme Court issued a mixed verdict Thursday on demands for U.S. President Donald Trump's financial records that will keep his tax returns, banking and...
CTV News


Tweets about this