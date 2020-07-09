Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Celebrities
Royal Family
Lifestyle
Beauty
• Entertainment •
Movies
Health
Religion
One News Page
>
Entertainment News
>
Bill Nye calls masks 'a matter of life and death' in coronavirus PSA
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Bill Nye calls masks 'a matter of life and death' in coronavirus PSA
Thursday, 9 July 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
'The main reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect me from you'
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Supreme Court of the United States
Amber Heard
Johnny Depp
Coronavirus disease 2019
Facebook
White House
New York City
Premier League
Manchester City F.C.
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Naya Rivera
Manhattan
Jobless Claims
Buy American
Froome
Julian
WORTH WATCHING
Kanye West says he no longer supports Trump
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive for third day of hearing
Depp and Heard in court for day 3 of UK trial
Sunak visits a factory in the West Midlands