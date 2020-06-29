Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jodie Comer's 'new boyfriend revealed on social media'

ContactMusic Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jodie Comer quits social media [Video]

Jodie Comer quits social media

Jodie Comer has revealed that she has temporarily left Instagram because she is guilty of "seeking out negative comments" about herself.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:22Published
Shay Mitchell already talking to 8-month-old daughter about Black Lives Matter [Video]

Shay Mitchell already talking to 8-month-old daughter about Black Lives Matter

Shay Mitchell revealed she and boyfriend Matte Babel, who are in an interracial relationship, already discuss Black Lives Matter with their 8-month-old daughter.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 01:46Published
Ariana Grande makes new romance Instagram official [Video]

Ariana Grande makes new romance Instagram official

Ariana Grande has made her latest romance Instagram official by sharing shots of herself with boyfriend Dalton Gomez on her birthday eve.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Tweets about this