Jodie Comer's 'new boyfriend revealed on social media'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jodie Comer quits social media



Jodie Comer has revealed that she has temporarily left Instagram because she is guilty of "seeking out negative comments" about herself. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:22 Published 6 days ago Shay Mitchell already talking to 8-month-old daughter about Black Lives Matter



Shay Mitchell revealed she and boyfriend Matte Babel, who are in an interracial relationship, already discuss Black Lives Matter with their 8-month-old daughter. Credit: Page Six Duration: 01:46 Published 1 week ago Ariana Grande makes new romance Instagram official



Ariana Grande has made her latest romance Instagram official by sharing shots of herself with boyfriend Dalton Gomez on her birthday eve. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this