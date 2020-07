Black Lives Matter mural unveiled in Harlem



A large Black Lives Matter mural was unveiled in the New York City neighborhood of Harlem on Wednesday (July 8). Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:12 Published 36 minutes ago

Couple in California charged with hate crime



One couple in California has been charged with a hate crime allegedly vandalizing a Black Lives Matter mural. They were caught on camera painting over the yellow letters with black paint. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:20 Published 43 minutes ago