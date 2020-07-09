Global  

‘No Opinion, No Pundits’: Former Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith Describes New Show in CNBC Interview

Thursday, 9 July 2020
The messaging is very clear. Shepard Smith is back. And he intends to do the news.
