Big Sean Shows Support + Prayers For Safe Return Of Ex-Fiancée Naya Rivera Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

G.O.O.D Music’s Big Sean is sending out prayers and support for his former fiancée Naya Rivera. The hip-hop veteran has relied on social media to low-key acknowledge her headline-generating disappearance in California. Sean x Naya On Thursday, Sean Don went to his social media channels with some low-key support. The rap star appeared to reference […]



The post Big Sean Shows Support + Prayers For Safe Return Of Ex-Fiancée Naya Rivera appeared first on . G.O.O.D Music’s Big Sean is sending out prayers and support for his former fiancée Naya Rivera. The hip-hop veteran has relied on social media to low-key acknowledge her headline-generating disappearance in California. Sean x Naya On Thursday, Sean Don went to his social media channels with some low-key support. The rap star appeared to reference […]The post Big Sean Shows Support + Prayers For Safe Return Of Ex-Fiancée Naya Rivera appeared first on . 👓 View full article