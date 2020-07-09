BREAKING: 5 People Arrested In Connection To Pop Smoke’s Murder Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Slain rapper Pop Smoke‘s family might be getting justice soon. Thursday morning, multiple people landed in handcuffs and were arrested in connection to the New York rapper’s February murder. Pop x Arrests New reports reveal that five people, including three adults and two juveniles, have been taken in by police. While the charges haven’t been […]



Related news from verified sources Pop Smoke Murder Investigation Yields Five Arrests Pop Smoke's murder investigation just led to a slew of arrests ... TMZ has learned. Our law enforcement sources tell us the LAPD served multiple search warrants...

TMZ.com 59 minutes ago





