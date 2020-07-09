BREAKING: 5 People Arrested In Connection To Pop Smoke’s Murder
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () Slain rapper Pop Smoke‘s family might be getting justice soon. Thursday morning, multiple people landed in handcuffs and were arrested in connection to the New York rapper’s February murder. Pop x Arrests New reports reveal that five people, including three adults and two juveniles, have been taken in by police. While the charges haven’t been […]
