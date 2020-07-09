Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Charlize Theron Reveals the Surprising Reason She's Never Done a Marvel Movie

Just Jared Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Charlize Theron is revealing the shocking reason why she has never done a Marvel movie…she has never been asked! Charlize went on Variety‘s newest podcast to chat about her new Netflix film The Old Guard. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlize Theron During her chat, Charlize revealed that she has never been approached [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

THE OLD GUARD Movie starring Charlize Theron - Clips and Trailers [Video]

THE OLD GUARD Movie starring Charlize Theron - Clips and Trailers

THE OLD GUARD Movie starring Charlize Theron - Clips and Trailers

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 06:40Published
Top 10 Surprising Villain Movie Face Reveals [Video]

Top 10 Surprising Villain Movie Face Reveals

Well, that was surprising! For this list, we’ll be looking at the most shocking and surprising villain unmaskings in movie history.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:19Published
The Old Guard movie - Charlize Theron, Kiki Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Chiwetel Ejiofor [Video]

The Old Guard movie - Charlize Theron, Kiki Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Plot synopsis: Forever is harder than it looks.... Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:54Published

Tweets about this

theNEXD

TheNEXD.com Charlize Theron Revealed the Surprising Reason Why She Hasn't Made a #Marvel Movie #CharlizeTheron https://t.co/XjJtmvRAHP 3 minutes ago

Andres19750446

Andres RT @JustJared: Charlize Theron is revealing the surprising reason she has never done a Marvel movie... https://t.co/o7XSlC2I7z 16 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Charlize Theron is revealing the surprising reason she has never done a Marvel movie... https://t.co/o7XSlC2I7z 17 minutes ago