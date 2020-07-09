Charlize Theron Reveals the Surprising Reason She's Never Done a Marvel Movie
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () Charlize Theron is revealing the shocking reason why she has never done a Marvel movie…she has never been asked! Charlize went on Variety‘s newest podcast to chat about her new Netflix film The Old Guard. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlize Theron During her chat, Charlize revealed that she has never been approached [...]
Plot synopsis: Forever is harder than it looks.... Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the..