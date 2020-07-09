Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

50 Cent Targets Cops After Just Now Making Pop Smoke Murder Arrests: “What The F**k Was The Police Waiting For His Album To Drop Too”

SOHH Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
50 Cent Targets Cops After Just Now Making Pop Smoke Murder Arrests: “What The F**k Was The Police Waiting For His Album To Drop Too”New York rapper 50 Cent is low-key big mad at law enforcement right now. The hip-hop heavyweight has singled out cops for finally making arrests in the murder of Brooklyn native Pop Smoke. 50 x Cops On Thursday, Fifty went to his social media pages and kept it 100 on the busts going down. The […]

The post 50 Cent Targets Cops After Just Now Making Pop Smoke Murder Arrests: “What The F**k Was The Police Waiting For His Album To Drop Too” appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: 3 Men, 2 Teens Arrested In Hollywood Hills Murder Of Rapper Pop Smoke

3 Men, 2 Teens Arrested In Hollywood Hills Murder Of Rapper Pop Smoke 00:29

 Three men and two teen boys have been arrested in the February slaying of 20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke in the Hollywood Hills.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kanpur shootout: 3 cops suspected of ‘leaking info’ to Vikas Dubey suspended [Video]

Kanpur shootout: 3 cops suspected of ‘leaking info’ to Vikas Dubey suspended

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have suspended three more cops in Kanpur shootout case over allegations that they were in regular contact with Vikas Dubey. Police said the role of these cops has been..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:05Published
Pop Smoke’s posthumous album is a work of art, thanks to 50 Cent [Video]

Pop Smoke’s posthumous album is a work of art, thanks to 50 Cent

50 Cent made sure that the rapper tragically killed five months ago came out with a final work of perfection.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published
A black photographer was thrown out of President Trump’s campaign rally [Video]

A black photographer was thrown out of President Trump’s campaign rally

A black photographer was thrown out of President Trump's campaign rally in an atmosphere he describes as similar to the "KKK."D'ante Speed, 24, claims he was quietly trying to do his job when he was..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published

Tweets about this