Fred Savage Working on 'The Wonder Years' Reboot, But With a Different Role

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Fred Savage is teaming up with Lee Daniels for a Black The Wonder Years reboot
News video: 'The Wonder Years' Reboot Will Focus On A Black Family In The 1960's

'The Wonder Years' Reboot Will Focus On A Black Family In The 1960's 00:32

 The classic 1980's TV The Wonder Years is coming back. Fred Savage, the star of the original series, will direct a reboot of the hit program. According to CNN, this time around the show will be built around a Black family. The half-hour comedy will focus on a Black middle-class family in Alabama in...

