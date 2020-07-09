Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lin-Manuel Miranda Says Halle Bailey Will Be 'Incredible' In 'The Little Mermaid'

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Lin-Manuel Miranda is singing high praises for Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid! If you didn’t know, the Hamilton creator is actually involved in the movie – he’s co-writing four new songs with composer Alan Menken. In a recent interview, Lin-Manuel opened up about Halle, who will of course be playing the lead role, Ariel. [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Bang Media World - Published
News video: Lin-Manuel Miranda says Hamilton criticism is 'fair game'

Lin-Manuel Miranda says Hamilton criticism is 'fair game' 00:59

 'Hamilton' creator Lin-Manuel Miranda says any criticism of his hit musical is "all fair game".

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Hamilton’s' diverse cast gives even its youngest fans a way to connect with themselves onscreen [Video]

'Hamilton’s' diverse cast gives even its youngest fans a way to connect with themselves onscreen

This little girl’s reaction to the “Hamilton” cast reminds us why representation matters

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:37Published
Lin-Manuel Miranda says 'Hamilton' criticism Is 'fair game' [Video]

Lin-Manuel Miranda says 'Hamilton' criticism Is 'fair game'

Miranda has responded to people claiming he presented an idealized version of the Founding Fathers.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Lin-Manuel Miranda Comments On Critics [Video]

Lin-Manuel Miranda Comments On Critics

Miranda has responded to people claiming he presented an idealized version of the Founding Fathers.

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 00:49Published

Tweets about this

BranchMar

Peter Parker RT @etnow: Halle Bailey is getting some incredible praise from @Lin_Manuel ahead of her lead role in #TheLittleMermaid. https://t.co/G9CvS… 22 minutes ago

EmisonsRules

Amanda Hernandez RT @justjaredjr: Lin-Manuel Miranda is dishing on #TheLittleMermaid and what he thinks of Halley Bailey! https://t.co/Ak8QKlDTIL 44 minutes ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. Lin-Manuel Miranda is dishing on #TheLittleMermaid and what he thinks of Halley Bailey! https://t.co/Ak8QKlDTIL 1 hour ago

kristenstew1fan

➰Still Here Still Fighting ➰ RT @insidethetube: A little update on Disney's live-action #TheLittleMermaid — a movie I personally can't wait for — from @Lin_Manuel.… 1 hour ago

ShaunRoyer

Shaun Royer 'The Little Mermaid': Lin-Manuel Miranda Says Halle Bailey Will Be an 'Incredible' Ariel (Exclusive) What's new in… https://t.co/kPqRh874wR 2 hours ago