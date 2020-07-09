Global  

Shia LaBeouf Shows His Support for Joe Biden With His Face Mask

Just Jared Thursday, 9 July 2020
Shia LaBeouf is endorsing Joe Biden! The 34-year-old Peanut Butter Falcon star was spotted showing his support for the presidential candidate while out picking up morning breakfast at Kreation Juice Bar on Thursday (July 9) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shia LaBeouf Shia was seen wearing a Biden face mask [...]
News video: Shia LaBeouf accused of adopting 'brownface' for new movie

Shia LaBeouf accused of adopting 'brownface' for new movie 00:56

 Shia LaBeouf has been accused of using "brownface" after the trailer for his new movie seemingly showed him portraying a man of Mexican descent.

