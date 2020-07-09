|
Shia LaBeouf Shows His Support for Joe Biden With His Face Mask
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Shia LaBeouf is endorsing Joe Biden! The 34-year-old Peanut Butter Falcon star was spotted showing his support for the presidential candidate while out picking up morning breakfast at Kreation Juice Bar on Thursday (July 9) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shia LaBeouf Shia was seen wearing a Biden face mask [...]
|
|
|
|
|
