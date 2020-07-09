Global  

Ryan Dorsey Rushed to Son Josey's Side After Ex-Wife Naya Rivera Went Missing

Just Jared Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Ryan Dorsey is by his son Josey‘s side after his ex-wife Naya Rivera went missing while spending an afternoon at Lake Piru in California. The 36-year-old actor, who appeared on the TV shows Ray Donovan and Justified, reportedly rushed to his four-year-old son’s side after hearing about what happened. Ryan‘s housemate told the Daily Mail [...]
News video: 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing at California lake after 4-year-old son found on boat

'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing at California lake after 4-year-old son found on boat 00:30

 Actress Naya Rivera, known for role on the hit TV show "Glee," is missing after authorities found her 4-year-old son drifting alone on a boat at Lake Piru in California. Authorities believe she may have drowned. Story: https://wfts.tv/2Dq4AVL

