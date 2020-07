Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her New Favorite Swimsuit & You Can Get It Now Too! Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Jenna Dewan is putting her post-baby body on display in her “new favorite swimsuit.” The 39-year-old actress wore a plunging one-piece swimsuit in a photo that she posted on her Instagram Stories, four months after welcoming son Callum into the world. Jenna wore a Summersalt swimsuit that was gifted to her by friend Sara Foster. [...] 👓 View full article

