Jagdeep passes away: Grandson Meezan Jaffrey shares heartbreaking childhood picture with the Sholay actor
Friday, 10 July 2020 () After Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood has lost yet another gem. Veteran actor Jagdeep, best known for his role of Soorma Bhopali in Ramesh Sippy's blockbuster Sholay (1975) passed away on Wednesday, July 8. He died owing to age-related health problems at the age of 81.
