Jagdeep passes away: Grandson Meezan Jaffrey shares heartbreaking childhood picture with the Sholay actor

Mid-Day Friday, 10 July 2020
After Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood has lost yet another gem. Veteran actor Jagdeep, best known for his role of Soorma Bhopali in Ramesh Sippy's blockbuster Sholay (1975) passed away on Wednesday, July 8. He died owing to age-related health problems at the age of 81.

Jagdeep's grandson...
News video: Sholay’s Soorma Bhopali, Jagdeep passes away, tributes pour in from celebs

Sholay’s Soorma Bhopali, Jagdeep passes away, tributes pour in from celebs 03:34

 Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep passes away. Jagdeep died at the age of 81 at his residence on July 08. He was best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay. The actor also worked in Purana Mandir and Andaz Apna Apna. He is survived by two sons - Javed and Naved Jafri. Jagdeep’s death was...

