Bill Jeter Robert De Niro's lawyer says coronavirus has caused the actor financial strain https://t.co/G8xlujATVw - You mean… https://t.co/g69z1n1Ajb 2 minutes ago Frank J Miles Robert De Niro's lawyer says coronavirus has caused the actor financial strain https://t.co/d4wI7fpXJK #FoxNews 9 minutes ago Maria Aw! So sad to bad. File bankruptcy. Robert De Niro's lawyer says coronavirus has caused the actor financial stra… https://t.co/gkFo9SWWMW 9 minutes ago Nick Vitale❌ Robert De Niro's lawyer says coronavirus has caused the actor financial strain Ha - his days are numbered too. Ca… https://t.co/tyFgaWH1jI 12 minutes ago justneedthis Robert De Niro's lawyer says coronavirus has caused the actor financial strain https://t.co/rnmbGFLzOi 1. He shoul… https://t.co/f4qkO49Fw5 14 minutes ago 🖕🏻 RT @annierrobins: Robert De Niro says coronavirus decimated his finances. Why, he is going to be lucky if he makes $7.5 million this year,… 1 hour ago See Clearly Robert De Niro says coronavirus decimated his finances. Why, he is going to be lucky if he makes $7.5 million this… https://t.co/80SRtaFheZ 2 hours ago Steven Dupler “His accounts and business manager … says that the best case for Mr. De Niro, if everything starts to turn around t… https://t.co/3ROATk2ydk 2 hours ago