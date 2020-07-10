Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Shifts Blame Onto Dr. Fauci After Hannity Brings Up Surging Cases: ‘He’s Made a Lot of Mistakes’

Mediaite Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Trump shifts blame onto Dr. Fauci after Hannity brings up spiking Covid-19 cases in Florida, Texas: 'He's made a lot of mistakes'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Trump Pushes To Open Schools With Coronavirus Cases Surging Across The Country

Trump Pushes To Open Schools With Coronavirus Cases Surging Across The Country 00:32

 The coronavirus pandemic is once again surging out of control, rising in a majority of states. Health experts are warning that more than 200,000 Americans could be dead by Election Day. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is pushing to reopen elementary, middle, and high schools in the fall. The...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Why is coronavirus still surging in the US? [Video]

Why is coronavirus still surging in the US?

The US recorded a new all-time daily high of 52,000 new Covid-19 cases on 1 July, according to Johns Hopkins University figures, as Donald Trump repeated his belief the virus would ‘just..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 05:21Published
Why is coronavirus still surging in the US? – video explainer [Video]

Why is coronavirus still surging in the US? – video explainer

The US recorded a new all-time daily high of 52,000 new Covid-19 cases on 1 July, according to Johns Hopkins University figures, as Donald Trump repeated his belief the virus would ‘just..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 05:21Published
Fauci Warns Of 100,000 Coronavirus Cases A Day [Video]

Fauci Warns Of 100,000 Coronavirus Cases A Day

Dr. Anthony Fauci told lawmakers that if states do not take stronger measures to stop the coronavirus, cases could rapidly increase.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:01Published

Tweets about this

chichb

Rich Battista Trump says tonight that Fauci has “made a lot of mistakes” around COVID— Fauci can’t sit back and take this even if… https://t.co/Padd7rZjES 15 minutes ago

Willawendis

Psych RT @deOrygun: Déjà vu! "Trump Retreats to His Hannity Bunker Beaten by the pandemic and down in the polls, a President and his propagandis… 20 minutes ago

Celestebyrne3

Celestebyrne RT @Mediaite: Trump Shifts Blame Onto Dr. Fauci After Hannity Brings Up Spiking Covid-19 Cases in Florida, Texas: 'He's Made a Lot of Mista… 34 minutes ago

lkharter

Linda Kaye Harter @sarahcpr Here's your next performance. It'll be great! https://t.co/YSHonP85ew 43 minutes ago

deOrygun

✨𝕾𝖙𝖔𝖗𝖒𝖜𝖆𝖙𝖈𝖍 Déjà vu! "Trump Retreats to His Hannity Bunker Beaten by the pandemic and down in the polls, a President and his p… https://t.co/qjDlT257eK 46 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Trump Shifts Blame Onto Dr. Fauci After Hannity Brings Up Spiking Covid-19 Cases in Florida, Texas: 'He's Made a Lo… https://t.co/T2PzE3Ha2a 1 hour ago

sage_b01

sage Asking the people who keep saying that not voting for biden is a vote for trump to actually look at why people are… https://t.co/iSPhkAxWsZ 1 day ago