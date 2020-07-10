Trump Shifts Blame Onto Dr. Fauci After Hannity Brings Up Surging Cases: ‘He’s Made a Lot of Mistakes’
Friday, 10 July 2020
1 hour ago) Trump shifts blame onto Dr. Fauci after Hannity brings up spiking Covid-19 cases in Florida, Texas: 'He's made a lot of mistakes'
2 days ago
The coronavirus pandemic is once again surging out of control, rising in a majority of states. Health experts are warning that more than 200,000 Americans could be dead by Election Day. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is pushing to reopen elementary, middle, and high schools in the fall. The...
Trump Pushes To Open Schools With Coronavirus Cases Surging Across The Country 00:32
