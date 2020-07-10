Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bhumi Pednekar: Quarantine led me to realise I prefer isolation

Mid-Day Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar says she has loved being by herself and has focussed on things that make her happy amid the pandemic. "One thing that I have learnt about myself is that I love isolation. I have loved being by myself. I saw a lot of people complaining that they are bored at home or that they cannot go out. I am an...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Quarantine hasn't stopped Americans from meeting new people, online that is [Video]

Quarantine hasn't stopped Americans from meeting new people, online that is

Americans have met an average of 10 new people online during their time in self-isolation, according to new research.The survey asked 2,000 Americans about their digital communication habits while..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

Tweets about this

NamanBachlas8

Naman Bachlas RT @UiTV_Connect: https://t.co/24g3zhqi3B Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar says she has loved being by herself and has focussed on things t… 3 days ago

tellychakkar

Tellychakkar.com Here's what @bhumipednekar prefers #BhumiPednekar #LockdownDiaries #Tellychakkar https://t.co/lee7nWkdwr 5 days ago

gulftoday

Gulf Today Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar says quarantine led her to realise that she prefers isolation https://t.co/CHpmZER9hD 1 week ago

shirishag75

shirishag75 RT @CNNnews18: Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar says she has loved being by herself and has focused on things that make her happy amid the… 1 week ago

CNNnews18

CNNNews18 Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar says she has loved being by herself and has focused on things that make her happy… https://t.co/MKmTDrLYFh 1 week ago

news18dotcom

News18.com Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar says she has loved being by herself and has focused on things that make her happy… https://t.co/085vM3KuUr 1 week ago

RihanSinghania3

Rihan Singhania Bhumi Pednekar: Quarantine led me to realise I prefer isolation https://t.co/7mr4v1G9ud Bhumi Pednekar: Quarantine… https://t.co/wJPxwDfzAN 1 week ago

news18dotcom

News18.com Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar says she has loved being by herself and has focused on things that make her happy… https://t.co/JFfoKIJHQs 1 week ago