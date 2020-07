First look of Prabhas' next titled Radheshyam is finally here! Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Fans across the world have been waiting for Prabhas' next film's announcement. The film, which is titled 'Radheshyam' is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and produced by UV Creations, have released the first look of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde from the film.



The poster of the film shows... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Prabhas 20 first look to release on July 10 The much-awaited film of south star Prabhas is closer than ever! The makers of his upcoming next have dropped a poster for the first look of the film which will...

Mid-Day 2 days ago





Tweets about this