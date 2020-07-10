Global  

Meghan Trainor's New Song 'Make You Dance' is Out Now - Listen Now!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Meghan Trainor is back with new music! The 26-year-old musician just dropped her new song “Make You Dance.” PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meghan Trainor Meghan recently revealed a few hours before that she will be releasing a deluxe version of her third studio album Treat Myself next week. She originally dropped the [...]
