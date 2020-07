In retaliation! Ajay Devgn's fans hit back at Prachi Desai by calling her 'hypocrite' Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Ajay Devgn's fans are hitting back at Prachi Desai after she took on the star for only mentioning Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan to mark the eighth anniversary of Bol Bachchan on July 6. They are sharing her 2014 tweet, in which she had only tagged Abhishek to mark the film's two years and calling her a 'hypocrite'.



Here's what... 👓 View full article