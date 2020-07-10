Listen: Snoh Aalegra - 'Dying 4 Your Love' Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It's a beautifully judged return...



*Snoh Aalegra* has shared her new single 'Dying 4 Your Love'.



The Swedish R&B sensation emerged from the shadows a few weeks back, heightening fan expectation that a follow up to 2019's superlative full length *'ugh, those feels again'* might be on the cards.



New material has now emerged, and 'Dying 4 Your Love' is a super-sensual, twilight R&B jammer.



The production leans on those 90s Soulquarian influences, with that live band feel working perfectly in sync with Snoh's organic vocal approach.



It's pure communication from the Scandinavian artist, with those billowing vocal notes having a lush, almost jazz-like quality.



Music to truly bathe yourself in, 'Dying 4 Your Love' is an intimate moment of communication between artist and listener.



Tune in now.



