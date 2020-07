'The Old Guard' End Credits Scene Explained: Who Was That?! (Spoilers) Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

The new movie The Old Guard was just released on Netflix and it’s bound to be a big hit for the streaming service. Even though it’s a Netflix movie, the film actually has a scene that happens after the credits! This post is going to contain some spoilers from the movie’s ending, so beware of [...] 👓 View full article