Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die Album Lives Up To The Hype [Stream Now]

SOHH Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die Album Lives Up To The Hype [Stream Now]Late Chicago rapper Juice WRLD‘s team has stayed true to putting out a much-needed Legends Never Die album. On Friday, the 21-song project reached the masses across all music streaming platforms. Juice x Legends At midnight, WLRD’s must-hear album officially premiered online. The project features a slew of collaborations from Trippie Redd, Halsey, Marshmello and […]

The post Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die Album Lives Up To The Hype [Stream Now] appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Juice WRLD's Posthumous Album 'Legends Never Die' is Out Now - Listen Now!

 Juice WRLD‘s first posthumous album has been released. The late-rapper’s team dropped his album titled Legends Never Die, and you can stream it right here....
Just Jared

Juice WRLD’s ‘Legends Never Die’ Posthumous Album: Stream It Now

 Just days after Grade A/Interscope Records announced Juice WRLD's posthumous album, Legends Never Die, the record arrived on Friday (July 10).
Billboard.com

Legends Never Die: Juice Wrld posthumous album release 'crashes Spotify'

 Late rapper's album includes a number of guest features and producers
Independent


Tweets about this