Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die Album Lives Up To The Hype [Stream Now] Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Late Chicago rapper Juice WRLD‘s team has stayed true to putting out a much-needed Legends Never Die album. On Friday, the 21-song project reached the masses across all music streaming platforms. Juice x Legends At midnight, WLRD’s must-hear album officially premiered online. The project features a slew of collaborations from Trippie Redd, Halsey, Marshmello and […]



