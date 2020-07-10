Sinead Harnett Finds Beauty In Unity Alongside Masego, VanJess Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

New single 'Stickin' is out now...



*Sinead Harnett* has shared her new single 'Stickin' in full.



The pivotal UK vocalist is being sought out by some stellar names, adding her dynamic performance to cuts by Disclosure, Rudimental, and Kaytranada in the past 18 months.



New single 'Stickin' finds Sinead at the helm, joined by some illustrious peers.



Dexterous American independent Masego brings some traphousejazz vibes, while divine R&B pairing VanJess bless the finished product with their vocals.



Sinead comments...



"When we were making the track it felt like summer to me, and I wanted to bring a little contrast to that lyrically. Often the people that most get on our nerves are the ones we’re closest to. The ones we’ll always stick by. I loved how VanJess made their own spin on that notion, and how Masego gave his side to the story in response."



Out now, you can check out 'Stickin' below.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

New single 'Stickin' is out now...*Sinead Harnett* has shared her new single 'Stickin' in full.The pivotal UK vocalist is being sought out by some stellar names, adding her dynamic performance to cuts by Disclosure, Rudimental, and Kaytranada in the past 18 months.New single 'Stickin' finds Sinead at the helm, joined by some illustrious peers.Dexterous American independent Masego brings some traphousejazz vibes, while divine R&B pairing VanJess bless the finished product with their vocals.Sinead comments..."When we were making the track it felt like summer to me, and I wanted to bring a little contrast to that lyrically. Often the people that most get on our nerves are the ones we’re closest to. The ones we’ll always stick by. I loved how VanJess made their own spin on that notion, and how Masego gave his side to the story in response."Out now, you can check out 'Stickin' below.Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this