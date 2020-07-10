Global  
 

Summer Walker Hits The Desert To Celebrate New Life On Earth EP Dropping [Stream Now]

SOHH Friday, 10 July 2020
R&B singer Summer Walker has kept her word. The popular crooner has hit the green light on releasing her new, highly-anticipated Life On Earth EP to the masses. Summer x Music On Friday, Walker went to her social media pages to officially announce the project's global premiere. She also used a pic of herself in […]

