Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pop Smoke’s Murder Suspects Names + Identities Revealed

SOHH Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Pop Smoke’s Murder Suspects Names + Identities RevealedThe Los Angeles police department is keeping Pop Smoke fans updated on his murder investigation. The organization has announced the names and identities of some of the men connected to his fatal February home invasion. LAPD x Smoke Over the past few hours, the Los Angeles police department has shared frequent updates on Smoke’s suspects. […]

The post Pop Smoke’s Murder Suspects Names + Identities Revealed appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: 3 Men, 2 Teens Arrested In Hollywood Hills Murder Of Rapper Pop Smoke

3 Men, 2 Teens Arrested In Hollywood Hills Murder Of Rapper Pop Smoke 00:29

 Three men and two teen boys have been arrested in the February slaying of 20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke in the Hollywood Hills.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Chainsmokers Hosting Virtual Dance Festival, Pop Smoke's Album Release Date Revealed and More | Billboard News [Video]

The Chainsmokers Hosting Virtual Dance Festival, Pop Smoke's Album Release Date Revealed and More | Billboard News

The Chainsmokers Hosting Virtual Dance Festival, Pop Smoke's Album Release Date Revealed and More | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 02:31Published
Pop Smoke's First Posthumous Project Set to Drop in June | Billboard News [Video]

Pop Smoke's First Posthumous Project Set to Drop in June | Billboard News

Pop Smoke's First Posthumous Project Set to Drop in June | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:21Published

Tweets about this

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Pop Smoke’s Murder Suspects Names + Identities Revealed https://t.co/uzLWNTp2RD #music #feedly 24 minutes ago

4hhteam

4hiphop Pop Smoke’s Murder Suspects Names + Identities Revealed - The Los Angeles police department is keeping Pop Smoke fa… https://t.co/Ha16GyOvt3 37 minutes ago

sohh

SOHH Pop Smoke's Murder Suspects Names + Identities Revealed https://t.co/pCqJV44f2y https://t.co/de9Bw8k4JQ 40 minutes ago

JustinNBC4

Justin Finch BREAK - @LAPDHQ announce arrests in murder of rapper Pop Smoke. Authorities said three men were taken into custody… https://t.co/51VK0o2WJt 16 hours ago

names_xd

Paul RT @TMZ: Pop Smoke Murder Investigation Yields Five Arrests https://t.co/d7fVqtVQLk 18 hours ago