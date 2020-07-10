Pop Smoke’s Murder Suspects Names + Identities Revealed Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

The Los Angeles police department is keeping Pop Smoke fans updated on his murder investigation. The organization has announced the names and identities of some of the men connected to his fatal February home invasion. LAPD x Smoke Over the past few hours, the Los Angeles police department has shared frequent updates on Smoke’s suspects. […]



The post Pop Smoke’s Murder Suspects Names + Identities Revealed appeared first on . The Los Angeles police department is keeping Pop Smoke fans updated on his murder investigation. The organization has announced the names and identities of some of the men connected to his fatal February home invasion. LAPD x Smoke Over the past few hours, the Los Angeles police department has shared frequent updates on Smoke’s suspects. […]The post Pop Smoke’s Murder Suspects Names + Identities Revealed appeared first on . 👓 View full article

