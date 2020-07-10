Global  
 

Robert Unanue Wiki: Facts About the CEO and President of Goya Foods

Friday, 10 July 2020
Robert Unanue is the CEO and president of Goya Foods, a family-owned company that produces and sells staple foods of the Hispanic culture. Robert is the third generation of the family involved in the eight-decade-old enterprise started by his grandfather. The history of Latin-American immigrants and the growth of Goya are intertwined. That’s why Unanue’s […]

News video: Calls To Boycott Goya Foods Grow

Calls To Boycott Goya Foods Grow 01:36

 Calls to boycott Goya Foods grow after its CEO praised President Donald Trump.

Latino Leaders Encourage Goya Boycott After CEO Praises Trump

According to CNN Business the hashtag #Goyaway was trending on social media on Friday. This comes after the CEO of Goya Foods, Robert Unanue, appeared in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, and..

Virginia to Remove Statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee

Virginia to Remove Statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee Plans to remove the monument in the city of Richmond will be revealed Thursday by Governor Ralph Northam. A senior administration official..

President Trump: 'Let Tesla open the factory, now!'

President Trump is siding with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, after he defied orders and reopened his factory in California. The president saying "California should let Tesla and Elon Musk open the plant, now!..

Goya CEO praises Trump at White House, backlash is swift

 NEW YORK (AP) — Goya Foods is facing a swift backlash after its CEO praised President Donald Trump at White House event. Goya was founded in Manhattan in 1936...
Goya Foods CEO Not Sorry After Boycott Called Over Trump Praise

 Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue Friday defended telling President Donald Trump that the country is "truly blessed" under his leadership, as calls grew in the Latino...
Celebs & Politicians Call for Goya Boycott After CEO Praises Trump

 People on Twitter, including celebrities and politicians, are calling for a boycott of Goya Foods after the company’s CEO Robert Unanue praised President Trump...
