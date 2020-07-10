Naya Rivera Presumed To Have Drowned In Tragic Lake Accident + Might Never Be Found: “We Don’t Know”
Friday, 10 July 2020 () “Glee” actress and former Big Sean fiancée Naya Rivera may have lost her life from a tragic boating accident. New reports claim California law enforcement believe she likely drowned after renting a boat with her four-year-old son. Naya x Accident Although details are still scarce, the latest reports suggest the search for Rivera might result […]
Authorities in Ventura County, California continue to search for the body of onetime "Glee" star Naya Rivera. The 33-year-old actress went missing during a boat ride with her young son at a California lake. Police say she drowned.
