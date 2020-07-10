Global  
 

Valentina Sampaio Hopes to Inspire Transgender Youth With History-Making SI Swimsuit Announcement

E! Online Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Valentina Sampaio continues to make history. It was just announced that the 23-year-old will be featured in the 2020 SI Swimsuit Issue, making her the first transgender model to appear in...
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
