Johnny Depp's Exes, Winona Ryder & Vanessa Paradis, Will Testify on His Behalf in Libel Suit Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Johnny Depp‘s exes, Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis, are coming to his defense. The Stranger Things star and the French singer are expected to testify on his behalf next week amid his ongoing libel trial against The Sun, Page Six reported Friday (July 10). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Johnny Depp The court [...] 👓 View full article

