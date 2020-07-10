Global  
 

Johnny Depp's Exes, Winona Ryder & Vanessa Paradis, Will Testify on His Behalf in Libel Suit

Just Jared Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Johnny Depp‘s exes, Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis, are coming to his defense. The Stranger Things star and the French singer are expected to testify on his behalf next week amid his ongoing libel trial against The Sun, Page Six reported Friday (July 10). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Johnny Depp The court [...]
Video credit: ODN - Published
News video: Actor Johnny Depp departs UK High Court

Actor Johnny Depp departs UK High Court 00:21

 Johnny Depp departed the Royal Courts of Justice in London on the first day of his libel action against News Group Newspapers over the publication of an article which branded the Hollywood actor a 'wife beater'. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on...

